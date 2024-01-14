No. 13 Memphis extends winning streak to 10 games by beating Wichita State 112-86

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaykwon Walton and Jahvon Quinerly scored 23 points apiece to lead No. 13 Memphis past Wichita State 112-86 for its tenth consecutive win. Walton and Quinerly were two of six players to finish in double-digit scoring for Memphis, which improved to 15-2. The Tigers recorded their most points this season, set a program record with 19 three-pointers and shot a season-high 65% from the floor. Colby Rogers had 20 points to lead Wichita State, which fell to 8-8.

