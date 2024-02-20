No. 13 LSU women dominate first half, cruise past Texas A&M 81-58

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 25 points and 15 rebounds, Flau’jae Johnson added 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and No. 13 LSU beat shorthanded Texas A&M 81-58. LSU returned from a bye week, playing its first game since Feb. 11, but didn’t show any signs of rust in building a 15-4 lead after the opening six minutes. The Tigers opened the second quarter on a 12-2 run to extend their lead to 33-12. LSU led 36-14 at halftime, behind 13 points and six rebounds by Johnson. Texas A&M was just 7 of 35 from the field (20%), including just 2 of 18 in the second quarter, with nine turnovers. Angel Reese finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Hailey Van Lith scored 10 on 3-of-10 shooting for LSU.

