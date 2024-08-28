No. 13 LSU to debut new-look passing game in opener against No. 23 USC

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Kyren Lacy is arguably the most accomplished receiver on No. 13 LSU’s roster. His 826 yards receiving in two seasons are little more than half of what LSU all-time receiving leader Malik Nabers had last season alone. Lacy says the “whole offense is different,” and has “a new identity.” The Tigers’ new-look passing game debuts Sunday in Las Vegas against No. 23 Southern California. Lacy is the lone returning starter from a 2023 LSU passing game that was headlined by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, Nabers and receiver Brian Thomas. Garrett Nussmeier is the new QB. Lacy, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels are his top receivers, but coach Brian Kelly says Hilton is questionable with an unspecified bone bruise.

