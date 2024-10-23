No. 13 Indiana will lean on Tayven Jackson to keep unbeaten record intact against Washington

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke will miss Saturday’s game with an injured right thumb so the 13th-ranked Hoosiers are turning to Tayven Jackson to keep their unbeaten record intact when they face new Washington. If the third-year quarterback leads Indiana to another win, it the Hoosiers would match their best start in school history. Indiana’s 1967 Rose Bowl team started 8-0. And the Hoosiers would stay atop the league standings. The Huskies had a bye last week but lost two of their previous three games.

