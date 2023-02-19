No. 13 Gonzaga extends dominance over Pepperdine to 45 games

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 of his 34 points in the second half and Julian Strawther added 28 points to help No. 13 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 97-88 and extend its win streak over the Waves to 45 straight games. The Bulldogs, who haven’t lost to Pepperdine since Jan. 18, 2002, have won 20 straight on the road against the Waves. Jevon Porter scored nine points in a 16-6 run capped by Houston Mallette’s 3-pointer that trimmed Pepperdine’s deficit to 78-77 with 3:50 remaining. Rasir Bolton hit a 3-pointer 27 seconds later, added a three-point play with about two minutes to go and hit another 3 to make it 90-83 with 1:13 left. Mallette led the Waves with 22 points. Porter and Maxwell Lewis added 20 points apiece.

