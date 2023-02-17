No. 13 Gonzaga avenges loss with rout of Loyola Marymount

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 28 points and No. 13 Gonzaga avenged an earlier loss to Loyola Marymount with a 108-65 rout. Loyola Marymount snapped Gonzaga’s 75-game home winning streak with a 68-67 victory on Jan. 19, but the Lions were no match this time. The Bulldogs led the entire game and had a 51-point advantage less than six minutes into the second half. Anton Watson had 16 points and Drew Timme scored 13 for Gonzaga, which remained one game behind first-place Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference. Cam Shelton led Loyola Marymount with 15 points and Keli Leaupepe had 13.

