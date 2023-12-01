No. 13 Florida Atlantic hands Liberty its first loss of the season, 83-58

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 20 points and Vlad Goldin added 18 points and seven rebounds as No. 13 Florida Atlantic cruised past Liberty 83-58 in the opening game of the Field of 68 Tipoff Classic. The Owls extended a 15-point halftime lead to 29 in the second period and handed Liberty its first loss of the season. Playing at home for the first time since its Nov. 18 upset loss to Bryant, FAU overcame a sluggish shooting start by pounding the ball inside — where Liberty had no answer for Goldin and Martin. The duo combined for 24 of the team’s 44 first-half points, with only one field goal — Martin’s 3-pointer — coming outside the lane.

