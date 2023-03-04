No. 13 Duke stops North Carolina in ACC quarterfinal 44-40

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Balogun scored 11 points, the final two from the line to give No. 13 Duke the lead for good with just under two minutes left, and the Blue Devils won the lowest-scoring game in Atlantic Coast Conference tournament history, knocking off No. 18 North Carolina 44-40. In a defensive battle, it was Duke who played the winning hand, holding the Tar Heels scoreless for the final 4:16.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.