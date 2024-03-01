No. 13 Colorado women end 4-game skid beating Washington 68-62

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Maddie Nolan scored 20 points and Frida Formann scored 12 points and the 13th-ranked Colorado women ended a four-game losing streak beating Washington 68-62. Lauren Schwartz scored 18 points for Washington. The Buffaloes led 59-47 entering the fourth quarter but struggled in the final stanza scoring just nine points. Colorado took the lead for good on a Tameiya Sadler layup which broke a 7-all tie with 4:48 left in the first quarter.

