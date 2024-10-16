No. 13 BYU seeks first win in series with Oklahoma State

PROVO, Utah (AP) — No. 13 BYU is seeking to avenge last season’s double-overtime loss to Oklahoma State and earn its first win in the series to keep pace with fellow Big 12 title contenders Iowa State and Texas Tech atop the league standings. Oklahoma State needs a statement win to avoid losing four straight games to start Big 12 play for the first time since 2005. That’s also the only time the Cowboys have finished with a losing record under head coach Mike Gundy.

