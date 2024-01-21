No. 13 Auburn routs No. 22 Ole Miss 82-59 to remain only SEC team without league loss

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams each scored 13 points and No. 13 Auburn won its 11th straight game with an 82-59 route of No. 22 Mississippi. It’s the longest active streak among Power Five teams. The Tigers remained the only SEC team without a league loss after No. 6 Tennessee beat Alabama 91-71 earlier Saturday. They turned the first Top-25 meeting in the 146-game series into a route by halftime. Former Auburn player Allen Flanigan led Ole Miss with 10 points. It was a season scoring low for the Rebels.

