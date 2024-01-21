No. 13 Auburn routs No. 22 Ole Miss 82-59 to remain only SEC team without league loss

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) strips the ball from Mississippi guard Jaylen Murray (5), as Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) helps defen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams each scored 13 points and No. 13 Auburn won its 11th straight game with an 82-59 route of No. 22 Mississippi. It’s the longest active streak among Power Five teams. The Tigers remained the only SEC team without a league loss after No. 6 Tennessee beat Alabama 91-71 earlier Saturday. They turned the first Top-25 meeting in the 146-game series into a route by halftime. Former Auburn player Allen Flanigan led Ole Miss with 10 points. It was a season scoring low for the Rebels.

