No. 13 Arizona becomes first national seed knocked out of NCAA baseball regionals with shutout loss

The Tucson Regional was widely considered the toughest of the 16 in the NCAA Tournament and host Arizona found out just how tough, becoming the first national seed eliminated. Dallas Baptist knocked out the No. 13 Wildcats with a 7-0 win less than 24 hours after Grand Canyon beat them 9-4. Arizona swept the conference regular-season and tournament championships and was made host of a regional including four teams with a combined .649 winning percentage. The Wildcats batted .188 in the regional and they have gone 0-2 in back-to-back tournaments. Last year the Wildcats went winless in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

