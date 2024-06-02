No. 13 Arizona 1st national seed out of NCAA baseball regionals and Evansville win away from supers

The Tucson Regional was widely considered the toughest of the 16 in the NCAA Tournament and host Arizona found out just how tough, becoming the first national seed eliminated. Dallas Baptist knocked out the No. 13 Wildcats with a 7-0 win less than 24 hours after Grand Canyon beat them 9-4. The Wildcats batted .188 in the regional. Evansville beat VCU 17-11 in Greenville, North Carolina, and is a win away from becoming the third No. 4 regional seed in four years to advance to the super regionals. The Aces would have to lose Sunday and again Monday to not advance.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.