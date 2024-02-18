No. 12 Virginia Tech women get double-doubles from Kitley and Amoore in 86-70 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore each recorded double-doubles and No. 12 Virginia Tech beat 18th-ranked Louisville 86-70. Kitley scored 26 points, shooting 12 of 16, and grabbed 13 rebounds. Amoore scored 23 points, shooting 9 of 11 — including 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and distributed 10 assists. Kitley scored nine of Virginia Tech’s first 11 points to set the Hokies’ offensive tone. Kiki Jefferson scored 19 points for Louisville.

