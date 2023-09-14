No. 12 Utah’s defensive line still dominant while battling injuries

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Missing multiple starters hasn’t prevented Utah’s defensive line from dominating opponents. The No. 12 Utes relied on their trademark stifling defense to pave the way to victories over Florida and Baylor ahead of Saturday’s contest against Weber State. Through two games, Utah (2-0) leads the Pac-12 in opponent third-down conversion percentage (16.7%) and is third in first downs defense (27). It’s a major reason why the Utes have allowed only two touchdowns in two games.

