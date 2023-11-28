No. 12 Utah women beat NAIA-member Carroll College 100-44 for 20th straight home win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 20 points, Gianna Kneepkens added 19 points and No. 12 Utah beat NAIA-member Carroll College 100-44 for its 20th straight home win. Utah reached the 100-point mark for the fifth time this season. The Utes also scored 98 points in a 64-point victory against Merrimack College on Friday. Utah led 75-36 after three quarters. The Utes were shooting 70% from the field entering the fourth, including 12 of 17 from 3-point range. Carroll was 12 of 39 from the field with 13 turnovers. Utah also made its first 3-pointer of the fourth. The Utes finished at 67% shooting with a 40-18 rebounding advantage. Kneepkens, in her second season, became the 31st player in program history to reach the 1,000-point club after making 8 of 8 field goals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.