No. 12 Utah seeks to extend unbeaten start vs. Weber State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is looking to put together a complete game on offense after relying on stifling defense to earn consecutive victories over Florida and Baylor. Weber State is seeking a win over an instate FBS opponent for a second straight season after dismantling Utah State 35-7 a year ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.