No. 12 Utah banking on improved health of offensive playmakers to fulfill expectations in Big 12

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is the preseason pick to win the Big 12 championship. Key offensive playmakers Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, and Micah Bernard are back after being sidelined with injuries a year ago. Keeping those players healthy will be a key to the 12th-ranked Utes making their third successful conference title run in four seasons. Injuries cost the Utes a shot at a third consecutive Pac-12 title in their final season in the league. This is their first season in the Big 12.

