No. 12 Utah and Utah State renew rivalry for the first time since 2015

Utah and Utah State renew their rivalry for the first time since 2015 with the Utes making the trip to Logan. The Utes dominated The Battle of the Brothers before the decade-long hiatus, winning 14 of the last 15 meetings. Utah seeks to avoid a trap game ahead of its Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State. Utah State wants to make a statement in a rare home game against a Power Four opponent.

