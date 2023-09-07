No. 12 Utah and Baylor scheduled their showdown 8 years ago. It turns out to be a Big 12 preview

WACO, Texas (AP) — There was no way to know when 12th-ranked Utah’s first-ever game against Baylor was scheduled eight years ago that it would match future conference foes. Coach Kyle Whittingham still wants his 1-0 Utes focused on their final Pac-12 season despite some coincidental long-term scheduling that has them playing Saturday on the banks of the Brazos River in the heart of Texas. Whittingham isn’t viewing this as a Big 12 preview trip even though Utah will be one of four Pac-12 teams moving to that conference next season. Baylor is coming off an upset loss at home to Texas State.

