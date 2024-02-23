No. 12 UCLA routs 18th-ranked Utah 82-52 behind Jones’ career highs of 23 points and 7 3-pointers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Londynn Jones had career highs of 23 points and seven 3-pointers and 12th-ranked UCLA led all the way in beating No. 18 Utah 82-52 to avenge an overtime loss a month ago. Lauren Betts added 14 points and six rebounds for the Bruins. They improved to 21-5 overall and 10-5 in the Pac-12. UCLA snapped a three-game skid against the Utes after losing 94-81 on the road. Alissa Pili led Utah with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Utah fell to 19-8 overall and 9-6 in league play.

