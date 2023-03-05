No. 12 Texas women top K-State 80-52, win Big 12 top seed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and No. 12 Texas smothered Kansas State 80-52 to win a share of the Big 12 Conference championship for the first time since 2004 as the regular season came to an end. The Longhorns share the title with Oklahoma, but the defending tournament champions take the No. 1 seed into the league tournament because they swept the Sooners. Serena Sundell had 12 points for the Wildcats, the ninth-seed in the Big 12 Tournament, taking on Texas Tech Wednesday in Kansas City. Texas took control early, scoring the first eight points of the game and led 20-9 after one quarter as Gonzales scored nine points. A 9-0 run in the second quarter pushed the lead to 29-11 and then the Longhorns scored the last 10 points to lead 39-14 at the half.

