No. 12 Texas women send High Point to a low point dumping Panthers by 62 points

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 15 points and reserve Aaliyah Moore scored 13 points and No. 12 Texas thrashed High Point 101-39. Texas scored the game’s first 32 points before High Point’s Anna Hager made a jumpshot with 10 seconds left in the first quarter. The Longhorns’ Gisella Maul made 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Longhorns lead 35-2 at the end of one. Nakyah Terrell and reserve Anna Hager each scored 10 points for High Point.

