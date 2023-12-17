No. 12 Tennessee holds off N.C. State 79-70 in Hall of Fame Series for 4th straight win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James had 23 points, Zakai Zeigler added 20 and No. 12 Tennessee held off N.C. State for a 79-70 victory in the Hall of Fame Series on Saturday. The Volunteers held the Wolfpack to 10 points in the final seven minutes to secure the victory, including a 3-pointer with 24.1 seconds remaining. Jahmai Mashack added 11 points for Tennessee (8-3), which has won four straight. D.J. Horne had 16 points, D.J. Burns Jr. added 15 and Jayden Taylor had 11 for N.C. State (7-3).

