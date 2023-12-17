No. 12 Tennessee holds off N.C. State 79-70 in Hall of Fame Series for 4th straight win

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ The Associated Press
North Carolina State guard DJ Horne (0) flips over Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler as he tires to steal the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James had 23 points, Zakai Zeigler added 20 and No. 12 Tennessee held off N.C. State for a 79-70 victory in the Hall of Fame Series on Saturday. The Volunteers held the Wolfpack to 10 points in the final seven minutes to secure the victory, including a 3-pointer with 24.1 seconds remaining. Jahmai Mashack added 11 points for Tennessee (8-3), which has won four straight. D.J. Horne had 16 points, D.J. Burns Jr. added 15 and Jayden Taylor had 11 for N.C. State (7-3).

