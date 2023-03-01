No. 12 Tennessee beats Arkansas 75-57, soph G Zeigler hurt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 16 points to lead No. 12 Tennessee to a 75-57 victory over Arkansas. Despite the win, the Volunteers may have sustained a significant loss. Three minutes into the game, sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler, who brings energy on offense and defense, went down with an injury to his left knee. The extent of the injury wasn’t immediately known, but he did not return. Santiago Vescovi, who took over the role of point guard for Zeigler, added 14 points and Josiah-Jordan James scored 11. Anthony Black and Davonte Davis each scored 13 for the Razorbacks. Nick Smith Jr. scored 14 and Ricky Council 11.

