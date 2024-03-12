No. 12 seed UCF opens second half on 18-1 run, beats 13-seed Oklahoma State 77-62 in Big 12 opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ibrahima Diallo had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 12 seed UCF to a 77-62 victory over No. 13 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament opener Tuesday. The Knights used an 18-1 run to start the second half and cruise into a second-round game Wednesday against No. 20 BYU, the No. 4 seed in the tourney. C.J. Walker added 12 points and Darius Johnson 11 for the Knights, who joined the Big 12 from the American Athletic Conference this season. Javon Small hit five 3s and scored 21 points for the Cowboys, who finished the season on a six-game losing streak.

