No. 12 overall seed Kentucky beats Ball State 4-0 to begin Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Devin Burkes homered, Emilien Pitre hit a two-run single in the eighth inning and No. 12 overall seed Kentucky beat Ball State 4-0 in the Lexington Regional. It was Kentucky’s first shutout in an NCAA Tournament game since a 2-0 win over Mississippi State in the 1949 NCAA District III Tournament. Kentucky (37-18), which is hosting an NCAA baseball regional for just the third time in school history, advances to the winners’ bracket. Ball State (36-22) plays in a consolation game on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Travis Smith got into the fifth inning, allowing no runs and just three hits and sophomore reliever Mason Moore pitched five perfect innings for his third win of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.