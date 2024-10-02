No. 12 Ole Miss seeking big-time bounce back at South Carolina after Kentucky loss

No. 12 Mississippi hopes to get its high-flying offense back in gear against South Carolina on Saturday after losing to Kentucky at home a week ago. The Rebels feature the nation’s best offense at more than 607 yards a game. Quarterback Jaxson Dart leads the Southeastern Conference with 363 yards passing per game. The Gamecocks, though, threw a major scare into No. 13 LSU back on Sept. 14 before the Tigers’ rallied from a 17-0 deficit to win 36-33. South Carolina’s defensive line is led by edge rushers Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart, who have combined for eight sacks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.