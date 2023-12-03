No. 12 Oklahoma to face No. 14 Arizona in Alamo Bowl in matchup of teams jumping conferences

Oklahoma will face Arizona in the Alamo Bowl. It will be Oklahoma’s last game as Big 12 member before heading to the Southeastern Conference. Oklahoma was the only team to beat a Texas squad that reached the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma went from 6-7 last season to 10-2 in its second year under coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left to become head coach at Mississippi State. Arizona will leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 next season. The Wildcats have had a remarkable three-year turnaround under coach Jeff Fisch. They went from 1-11 in 2021 to 9-3 this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.