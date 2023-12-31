No. 12 Oklahoma closes out nonconference play with a 72-56 win over Monmouth

By TIM WILLERT The Associated Press
Oklahoma forward John Hugley IV (1) handles the ball against Monmouth forward Klemen Vuga (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nate Billings]

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalon Moore scored 21 points and No. 12 Oklahoma concluded its nonconference schedule with a 72-56 win over Monmouth. Otega Owen scored 13 points, Javian McCollum added 11 and Milos Uzan had 10 for the Sooners (12-1), who shot 48.2% from the field after a slow start. Jack Collins led Monmouth (7-6) with 14 points and Nakita Konstantynovskyi, a transfer from Tulsa, added 11 points. The Hawks shot 36.2% from the field and were held without a field goal for the game’s final 5:10.

