No. 12 Oklahoma bounces back from first loss of the season, beats Central Arkansas 88-72

By TIM WILLERT The Associated Press
Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum shoots next to Central Arkansas forward Caleb Carr, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyle Phillips]

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum scored 23 points and Otega Oweh added 16 as No. 12 Oklahoma bounced back from its first loss of the season with an 88-72 win over Central Arkansas. Sam Godwin scored 14 points and Jalon Moore had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners (11-1), who were back in action for the first time since losing 81-69 to then-No. 11 North Carolina on Dec. 20. Johannes Kirsipuu scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures for Central Arkansas, which shot 47% from the field.

