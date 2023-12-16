No. 12 Ohio State women cruise past Grand Valley State 73-49, set to face No. 2 UCLA on Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 15 points, Taylor Thierry added 11 and No. 12 Ohio State coasted to a 73-49 win over Division II Grand Valley State. Sheldon and Thierry were the only starters to play 20 minutes, both checking in at 21, and 13 Buckeyes saw action with each one putting up at least one point. It was a good tuneup for Monday’s home game against No. 2 UCLA. The Buckeyes (9-1), who have won nine straight, forced 32 turnovers, 22 of them steals, and turned those into 34 points. Ellie Droste had 17 points for the Lakers (7-1), the second-ranked D-II team.

