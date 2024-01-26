No. 12 Ohio State rallies past Illinois in 2nd half, wins 67-59

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 25 points, Cotie McMahon had a double-double and helped No. 12 Ohio State overcome a four-point second quarter in pulling off a 67-59 win over Illinois. The Buckeyes won their sixth straight game, including a 100-92 overtime win over No. 2 Iowa on Sunday

