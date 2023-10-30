No. 12 Notre Dame loses tight end Mitchell Evans, its top receiver, to season-ending knee injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans will miss the rest of this season after suffering an ACL tear. Coach Marcus Freeman made the announcement Monday during his weekly news conference. Evans led the 12th-ranked Fighting Irish with 29 receptions and 422 yards. The junior took over as the starter this season after record-breaking tight end Michael Mayer was selected in April’s NFL draft. Notre Dame visits unranked Clemson on Saturday.

