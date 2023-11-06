No. 12 Mississippi women begin season with 91-44 victory over Queens University

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Snudda Collins scored 17 points, Madison Scott had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Mississippi beat Queens University 91-44 to begin the regular season. Ole Miss entered a season ranked for the first time since 1995, with the hopes of making a third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels advanced to the Sweet 16 last season after an upset of No. 1 seeded Stanford. Ole Miss pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Queens 28-3. The Rebels scored the opening nine points of the quarter and added a 6-0 run before Queens made its first basket of the second half with 5:31 left. Ole Miss closed the frame with a 13-0 burst. Ole Miss has won 20 of its last 21 home games against non-conference opponents.

