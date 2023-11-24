No. 12 Mississippi shuts down rival Mississippi State 17-7 to win Battle for the Golden Egg

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Quinshon Judkins rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown, and No. 12 Mississippi clamped down on defense to beat rival Mississippi State 17-7 on Thursday night in their annual Battle for the Golden Egg.Jaxson Dart threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Caden Prieskorn early in the fourth quarter to give the Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC, No. 12 CFP) a 10-point lead. Judkins scored on a 2-yard run in the third to put Ole Miss ahead 10-7.Will Rogers passed for 207 yards and scored on a 1-yard TD run that gave the Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7) a 7-3 advantage with 8:33 left in the third.But the Rebels responded by going 75 yards in 10 plays to regain the lead when Judkins punched it in.

