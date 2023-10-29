No. 12 Mississippi dominates first half, coasts to 33-7 win over Vanderbilt

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw for one touchdown, ran for another and No. 12 Mississippi scored on five consecutive first-half possessions as the Rebels defeated Vanderbilt 33-7. Ole Miss eliminated any upset hopes with a 26-0 blitz by going 5-of-5 in the red zone opening a 23-minute stretch that spanned to the 7:40 mark in the second period. Dart scored on a 1-yard run and a threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Wade, finishing with eight receptions for 120 yards. Quinshon Judkins opened the scoring with a weaving 18-yard scoring run. Vanderbilt was led by reserve quarterback Walter Taylor.

