No. 12 Miami stays unbeaten at 4-0, tops Georgia in Baha Mar Bahamas tournament

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Matthew Cleveland scored 18 points, Nijel Pack added 16 and No. 12 Miami topped Georgia 79-68 on Friday in the opening round of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. Wooga Poplar finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Bensley Joseph also scored 13 for Miami, and Norchad Omier battled through foul trouble to score 11. Blue Cain scored 18 for Georgia, and Noah Thomasson added 14 and Jabri Abdur-Rahim finished with 13 for the Bulldogs. Georgia fell to 5-22 over the last five years against opponents ranked in the AP Top 25.

