No. 12 Miami rallies from 2nd-half deficit, then holds off crosstown rival FIU 86-80

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland scored 23 points, Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar each added 18 and No. 12 Miami rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat neighboring FIU 86-80 on Monday night. Nigel Pack scored 17 points and Norchad Omier had 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (3-0), who won a game with wild back-and-forth momentum swings. Arturo Dean scored 19 for FIU (0-3), while Dashon Gittens added 14 and Javaunte Hawkins scored 11.

