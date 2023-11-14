No. 12 Miami rallies from 2nd-half deficit, then holds off crosstown rival FIU 86-80

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Miami guard Wooga Poplar looks for room as Florida International guard Arturo Dean defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jim Rassol]

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland scored 23 points, Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar each added 18 and No. 12 Miami rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat neighboring FIU 86-80 on Monday night. Nigel Pack scored 17 points and Norchad Omier had 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (3-0), who won a game with wild back-and-forth momentum swings. Arturo Dean scored 19 for FIU (0-3), while Dashon Gittens added 14 and Javaunte Hawkins scored 11.

