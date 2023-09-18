No. 12 LSU is ‘finding the formula’ after stumbling out of the gate, Kelly says

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — No. 12 LSU is beginning to look more like a team that deserved its preseason top-five ranking. The Tigers stumbled out of the gate against fourth-ranked Florida State but have outscored their past two opponents 113-24. That included a 41-14 romp in LSU’s Southeastern Conference opener at Mississippi State last weekend. Coach Brian Kelly says there were reasons to suspect LSU might not hit its stride right away. He cites 14 transfers and a number of freshmen getting regular roles for that. He says it now appears his staff is “finding the formula” for better play with its current roster.

