No. 12 BYU hopes to build on surprising start as debut Big 12 season opens

PROVO, Utah (AP) — No. 12 BYU is off to its best start since opening the 1987-88 season with 17 straight wins. The Cougars were picked 13th in the 14-team Big 12 media poll. They are finding success by imposing their will on both ends of the court. BYU is scoring 90.4 points per game with a 58.5% effective field goal percentage while allowing 61.5 points per contest. All three categories rank in the top 12 nationally. BYU guard Trevin Knell says “we believe this is who we are and it’s so fun to see.”

