No. 12 Boise State holds off stubborn Wyoming 17-13 and advances to Mountain West title game

LARAMIE, Wy. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 12 Boise State to a 17-13 win over Wyoming on Saturday night and a berth in the Mountain West Conference title game. The Broncos (10-1 overall, 7-0) will play in the conference championship game for the seventh time in the eight seasons and kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Boise State finished the Mountain West unbeaten, extended its winning streak to nine games and beat Wyoming (2-9, 2-5) for the eighth straight time, dating to 2016.

