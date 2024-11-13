No. 12 Baylor has 7 players in double figures in 104-67 win over Sam Houston

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nunn had 19 points with five 3-pointers to lead seven Baylor players scoring in double figures and the 12th-ranked Bears won their home opener 104-67 over Sam Houston. The 2-1 Bears got double-doubles from Miami transfer Norchad Omier and freshman VJ Edgecombe. Duke transfer Jeremy Roach had 12 points and eight assists Tuesday night while Josh Ojianwuna’s 11 points included a dunk only 10 seconds into the game that put Baylor ahead to stay. Lamar Wilkerson had 19 points for reigning Conference USA champion Sam Houston.

