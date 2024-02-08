No. 12 Auburn makes school-record 40 free throws in 99-81 win over No. 16 Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored a career-high 26 points and Johni Broome had 24 and No. 12 Auburn made a school-record 40 free throws in a 99-81 victory over 16th-ranked Alabama to move into a tie atop the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers are now tied for first with the Crimson Tide and No. 15 South Carolina. They held the nation’s top scoring offense to 37% shooting two weeks after Alabama snapped its in-state rival’s 11-game winning streak with a 79-75 win in Tuscaloosa. Mark Sears led Alabama with 25 points.

