No. 12 Auburn holds off Mississippi State 73-66 to reach SEC Tournament title game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Cardwell scored his only points on consecutive dunks in the final minutes as No. 12 Auburn held off ninth-seeded Mississippi State 73-66 to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game. The SEC’s top three seeds lost their openers Friday for the first time since 1983. That left a wide-open path for Auburn to win the tournament for the first time since 2019. The Tigers are in the title game for the fifth time in program history. They will face either Texas A&M or Florida as they try to win Auburn’s third title. Chad Baker-Mazara led five Tigers in double figures with 14 points. Josh Hubbard led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

