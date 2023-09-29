No. 12 Alabama’s defense holding its own while offense struggles. Mississippi State the next foe

Alabama’s defense is playing well these days. That fact has been overshadowed by concerns about the struggling offense. The 12th-ranked Crimson Tide has allowed just three points to South Florida and 10 to No. 20 Mississippi since looking vulnerable in a loss to Texas. Cornerback Terrion Arnold says the defenders’ want to show “everybody we are a really good defense.” Alabama is set for another test against Mississippi State and quarterback Will Rogers.

