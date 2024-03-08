No. 11 Virginia Tech women beat Miami to advance to ACC semifinals for third straight season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 23 of her 27 points in the second half for her 15th 20-point game this season and short-handed No. 11 Virginia Tech beat Miami 55-47 to advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals for the third straight year. Top-seeded Virginia Tech (24-6) moves on to play No. 14 Notre Dame on Saturday. The Hokies dropped a 71-58 contest at Notre Dame on Feb. 29. Virginia Tech was without three-time ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley due to a knee injury. Virginia Tech scored six straight points by making a basket on three straight possessions to take a 45-37 lead. After Miami sank its first 3-pointer in 14 attempts with 2:13 left, Amoore weaved through three defenders and made a tough layup for Virginia Tech’s fourth straight basket.

