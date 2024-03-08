No. 11 Virginia Tech rules out 3-time ACC player of year Elizabeth Kitley for league tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elizabeth Kitley won’t play in this week’s league tournament. The next question is where things stand with No. 11 Virginia Tech’s injured star for the NCAA Tournament. Coach Kenny Brooks said Friday that the 6-foot-6 graduate is doing rehab work after going down grabbing her left knee in the regular-season finale against Virginia. But she won’t play as the Hokies go for a second straight championship in Greensboro. Beyond that, Brooks said another week could “do some wonders” and she’ll be reevaluated later for her status for the NCAA Tournament.

