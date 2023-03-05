No. 11 Villanova women escape DePaul upset bid

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 26 points and had 14 rebounds and Lucy OIsen scored 19 and her go-ahead free throw with .7 seconds left sent 11th-ranked Villanova past DePaul 71-70 in a Big East quarterfinal matchup. The seventh-seed Blue Demons had Villanova on the ropes before the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run in the last 1:34, during which Holmes and Peoples each missed two foul shots with a chance to seal it. DePaul shot 1 for 7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and were 6 for 16 overall.

