No. 11 Villanova women escape DePaul upset bid

By The Associated Press
Villanova's Lucy Olsen (3) jumps to the basket between DePaul's Darrione Rogers, left, and DePaul's Kendall Holmes, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 26 points and had 14 rebounds and Lucy OIsen scored 19 and her go-ahead free throw with .7 seconds left sent 11th-ranked Villanova past DePaul 71-70 in a Big East quarterfinal matchup. The seventh-seed Blue Demons had Villanova on the ropes before the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run in the last 1:34, during which Holmes and Peoples each missed two foul shots with a chance to seal it. DePaul shot 1 for 7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and were 6 for 16 overall.

