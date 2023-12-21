No. 11 Utah women use a 31-point halftime advantage to ease past Weber State 89-36

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes, Kennady McQueen scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers, and No. 11 Utah eased by in-state foe Weber State 89-36 on Thursday for its 10th straight win in the 57-game series. Utah (10-2), which has a 27-1 record against Weber State in the Jon M. Huntsman Center, has won 22 straight games overall at home. Utah scored the final 17 points of the first quarter, with scoring from five different players, to take a 22-5 lead. McQueen started an 11-0 run in the second quarter with a 3-pointer as Utah build its lead to 33-8 with 6:15 left. McQueen also capped the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer to make it 46-15.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.